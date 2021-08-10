Local Loan Co - A Vintage Sans Serif

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Local Loan Co, my newest vintage inspired typeface. I haven’t put out a new font in over two years, so I thought it was finally time. Check out the other images to see some usage examples and head to my creative market (https://crmrkt.com/zE7pEq) to purchase for only $12. I found it to be pretty flexible across different styles and layouts, so I hope it works well for your next project. Let me know what you think and be sure to tag me if you make something cool with it. Thank you for the support!
