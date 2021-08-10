Rachel Magaji

User Profile-Daily Challenge

Rachel Magaji
Rachel Magaji
  • Save
User Profile-Daily Challenge logo designsense dailychallenge challenge app ux vector illustration ill profile branding graphic design 3d ui
Download color palette

Hi I joined a daily challenge by Design sense. Here is a user profile design. I hope you like it.

Please you can drop your comments to know what you think.

You can follow me on Instagram at @rachel.magaji

Rachel Magaji
Rachel Magaji

More by Rachel Magaji

View profile
    • Like