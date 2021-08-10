Eduardo Cruz

Crystal Canyons

Working on procedural crystals, clouds, emitters/emission, and lighting all within Blender 2.91. I've been having dreams in these realms recently!

I could not have accomplished this without the help of my favorite 3D Artists:
Crystals -
@ducky3d
Clouds -
@pinkpockettv
Emitter and Emmision -
@dcpwebdesigners
Mountains-
@nebmotion

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
