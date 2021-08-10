Dating app exploration

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi guys !!!
Just did some explorations on the dating apps.....
wanted to get rid out of the swiping feature...
please share your feedbacks and don't forget to press (L) to show your love.
Do follow me on Dribbble @Design_o_cracy for more awesome designs... means a lot to me
Wanna collaborate or want assests for this project, shoot your enquirey at
kkalash.2000@gmail.com