Design_o_cracy

Dating app exploration

Design_o_cracy
Design_o_cracy
  • Save
Dating app exploration logo ui vector app icon typography ux branding illustration design
Download color palette

Hi guys !!!

Just did some explorations on the dating apps.....
wanted to get rid out of the swiping feature...
please share your feedbacks and don't forget to press (L) to show your love.
Do follow me on Dribbble @Design_o_cracy for more awesome designs... means a lot to me

Wanna collaborate or want assests for this project, shoot your enquirey at
kkalash.2000@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Design_o_cracy
Design_o_cracy
Like