Daily UI 017 - Email receipt

Daily UI 017 - Email receipt buy store amazon online marketplace user experience figma adobexd dailyui ux receipt email ui
Amazon is by far the most popular online marketplace. In this Daily UI, idea was to make email receipt for a order receipt that could be sent to mail of the person who ordered from Amazon. I used brand colors in their relevant sections.

