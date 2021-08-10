Arctic Moon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I feel cold just looking at this photo! I believe the model has frozen 🥶 This 3D art piece was created in Blender using a base model from Daz. It is inspired by an existing illustration called THE SAND SEA AND THE PLATEAUX OF MIRRORS by Gabriele Brombin.