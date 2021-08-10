Eduardo Cruz

Arctic Moon

Arctic Moon graphic design 3d
I feel cold just looking at this photo! I believe the model has frozen 🥶 This 3D art piece was created in Blender using a base model from Daz. It is inspired by an existing illustration called THE SAND SEA AND THE PLATEAUX OF MIRRORS by Gabriele Brombin.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
