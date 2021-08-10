Duplexmedia

Hans Brandenburg

Duplexmedia
Duplexmedia
  • Save
Hans Brandenburg corporate brand identity concept design branding logo
Download color palette

Hey there! We had the pleasure to work with Hans Brandenburg and create a new brand identity for them. Check out our case study about the whole project.
Duplexmedia Hans Brandenburg

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Duplexmedia
Duplexmedia

More by Duplexmedia

View profile
    • Like