Eduardo Cruz

Balconies Now in Technicolor

Eduardo Cruz
Eduardo Cruz
  • Save
Balconies Now in Technicolor graphic design 3d
Download color palette

❤️💜🧡💛💚💙🤍 I almost did animation with the lights but I lost track of the placements. Inspired by a photographer who took photos of the balconies outside a hard rock hotel in east Asia.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Eduardo Cruz
Eduardo Cruz

More by Eduardo Cruz

View profile
    • Like