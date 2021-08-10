Daily UI 001 - Sign Up Page - Astrocademy.com

For my first ever Daily UI Challenge, I was tasked with designing a sign up page. I took it a step further, and created a mock company called Astrocademy, the world's first astronaut training, where any civilian can train to become an astronaut.

This design is meant to show how just using simply black, white, and grays can create a seamless aesthetically-pleasing UI.

Font used: Proxima Nova

Colors used: #FFFFFF, #000000, #D6D6D6, #C4C4C4, #B0B0B0

Icons from https://thenounproject.com/.

