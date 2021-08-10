Jonnie Rozin

Daily UI 001 - Sign Up Page - Astrocademy.com

Jonnie Rozin
Jonnie Rozin
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI 001 - Sign Up Page - Astrocademy.com branding web design ux ui minimal
Download color palette

For my first ever Daily UI Challenge, I was tasked with designing a sign up page. I took it a step further, and created a mock company called Astrocademy, the world's first astronaut training, where any civilian can train to become an astronaut.

This design is meant to show how just using simply black, white, and grays can create a seamless aesthetically-pleasing UI.

Font used: Proxima Nova
Colors used: #FFFFFF, #000000, #D6D6D6, #C4C4C4, #B0B0B0
Icons from https://thenounproject.com/.

#dailyui

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Jonnie Rozin
Jonnie Rozin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jonnie Rozin

View profile
    • Like