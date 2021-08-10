Carlos Sosa

Connect/Screeners App

Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Hire Me
  • Save
Connect/Screeners App vector logo illustration ux app ui branding web design iconography
Download color palette

Not too long ago our Screeners app merged with Sony Pictures Connect Group and we were in charge of applying their style look and feel to Screeners. I was among the design team that worked on applying the new UI.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Carlos Sosa
Carlos Sosa
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Carlos Sosa

View profile
    • Like