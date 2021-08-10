Taisa Aranka

Yanchi

Taisa Aranka
Taisa Aranka
  • Save
Yanchi design logo aranka design branding knitwear illustration
Download color palette

YANCHI. It's a small business based in Uzhgorod (UA). It offers hand-knit unique fashion clothes. In Yanchi store you can find or order hand-knitted things and other things that catch your eye.
We decided to design hand-draw logo and create knitting patterns. So we have amazing and colorful brand style

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Taisa Aranka
Taisa Aranka

More by Taisa Aranka

View profile
    • Like