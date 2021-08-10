Esports Team Theme Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
This is a project I worked on over the course of a few livestreams. The goal was to design a minimal 1 page theme for small esports teams.
I intend to revisit this project to make improvements and ultimately build the theme. Let me know what you think!
