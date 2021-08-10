Ollie Taylor 😎

Esports Team Theme Concept

Esports Team Theme Concept web gaming ui landing page single page one pager website website theme theme team esports
This is a project I worked on over the course of a few livestreams. The goal was to design a minimal 1 page theme for small esports teams.

I intend to revisit this project to make improvements and ultimately build the theme. Let me know what you think!

