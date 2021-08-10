MValentim is a Video and Content Producer, located in São Paulo.

She specializes in video capture and editing, as well as direct content production for social media.

The brand was developed with the principles of simplicity and the importance of presenting only the essentials.

It arrives bringing an air of novelty at the same time that it settles in the audiovisual and content market.

Projects & Budgets:

DM or Whatsapp: +55 11 9 3434-0489