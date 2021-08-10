Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Road2win logo sport crowdfunding socialidea lettering branding logo
Road2win.ru is a crowdfunding platform that support child athletes from low-income families and child athletes with disabilities.

This project was a winner of the Russian Social Idea 2021 contest, organised by MTS.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
