Vita Trofimova

DailyUI #001 | Sign up page (Timetick)

Vita Trofimova
Vita Trofimova
  • Save
DailyUI #001 | Sign up page (Timetick) challenge sign in sign up page sign up 001 daily ui dailyui vitik dribbble design ui
Download color palette

Hello👋

I joined the Daily UI Challenge. And I've just finished my first design for #dailyui #001. Do you like it? Let me know❤️

Follow me to see my new works!
Thanks a lot🤙

Vita Trofimova
Vita Trofimova

More by Vita Trofimova

View profile
    • Like