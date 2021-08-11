Clint Hess
Siege Media

Animated Party Emoji | Bauhaus Style

Clint Hess
Siege Media
Clint Hess for Siege Media
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Happy 9th birthday to Siege Media! I'm stoked to have been a part of this team for the last 4.5 years. Working with a talent pool of 35+ creatives has helped me learn, explore, and hone my skills more than I could have ever imagined. Cheers!

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Siege Media
Siege Media
A design-centric content marketing agency.
Hire Us

More by Siege Media

View profile
    • Like