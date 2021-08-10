New Portfolio – crandall.work

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Launched my new website with some of the products I've shipped over the past few years.
http://crandall.work/
Check it out. Shoot me an e-mail with any feedback or opportunities. Let's make something epic.