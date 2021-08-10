Alex W. Crandall

New Portfolio – crandall.work

Alex W. Crandall
Alex W. Crandall
  • Save
New Portfolio – crandall.work app portfolio ux ui hiring website product design
Download color palette

Launched my new website with some of the products I've shipped over the past few years.

http://crandall.work/

Check it out. Shoot me an e-mail with any feedback or opportunities. Let's make something epic.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Alex W. Crandall
Alex W. Crandall

More by Alex W. Crandall

View profile
    • Like