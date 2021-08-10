Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NewsCred

Planner - Timeline view

Planner - Timeline view platform ui project management gantt view gantt timeline calendar
'Timeline' is an easy-to-read, Gantt-style calendar to visualize your entire marketing strategy.

See your campaigns displayed over time, group/color-code activities for easy visual reference (e.g. by team, product line, etc.), and monitor dependencies to make sure every deadline is hit.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
