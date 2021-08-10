casanova script

The "casanova" is a stylish feminine font. It includes amazing swashes which will add a feminine touch to your designs.

What's Included :

casanova OTF

casanova TTF

Numeral and Punctuation

52 Swashes

International Language

Works on PC & Mac

Simple installations

Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:

https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:

https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!

"FanaStudio"