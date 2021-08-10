Red Dog Beer Rebrand Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Made this little bulldog illustration for a collaboration prompt from CSA Design on Instagram. Thought it worked well as a concept rebrand for Red Dog beer—everyone's favorite no-nonsense beer from the 90s.