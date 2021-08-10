James Bond - Actors & Movies

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
After six years I finally found the time and was in the mood to code my James Bond website design. I did some minor changes to the original layout and found a good way to show the information and images on mobile and desktop. Let me know what you think or when you found any bugs.
Check it out: https://thorstenbeeck.com/jamesbond/