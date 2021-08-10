Thorsten Beeck

James Bond - Actors & Movies

Thorsten Beeck
Thorsten Beeck
  • Save
James Bond - Actors & Movies typography web design website layout james bond html css 007
Download color palette

After six years I finally found the time and was in the mood to code my James Bond website design. I did some minor changes to the original layout and found a good way to show the information and images on mobile and desktop. Let me know what you think or when you found any bugs.

Check it out: https://thorstenbeeck.com/jamesbond/

Jamesbond
Rebound of
James Bond - Movies & Actors
By Thorsten Beeck
View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Thorsten Beeck
Thorsten Beeck

More by Thorsten Beeck

View profile
    • Like