Fanastudio

Sweetheart Script

Fanastudio
Fanastudio
  • Save
Sweetheart Script logo
Download color palette

The "Sweetheart" is a stylish feminine font. It includes amazing swashes which will add a feminine touch to your designs.

What's Included :
Sweetheart OTF
Sweetheart TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
100 Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Fanastudio
Fanastudio

More by Fanastudio

View profile
    • Like