The Worthed / Bold Handwritten Font

The Worthed is a supercharged, street-wise bold font bursting with energy. With extra attention to quick strokes and sharp details, The Worthed is guaranteed to deliver an unapologetically loud & fast-paced message; ideal for logos, apparel, quotes, product packaging, or anything which needs a typographic turbo-boost.
What you get :
The Worthed OTF
The Worthed TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
Swashes & Stylistic Alternates
International Language
Ligatures
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
https://fanasstudio.com/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"