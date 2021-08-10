Heather Rose

Pahada Nepalese Teahouse Illustrated Pattern

Pahada Nepalese Teahouse Illustrated Pattern
Vectored and illustrated pattern design made from hand carved stamps. Included are illustrations of ingredients for chai; which includes tea leaves, cloves, anise, cardamon, and cinnamon. Created for Pahada Nepalese Teahouse, a restaurant concept created for educational purposes.

