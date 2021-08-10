Marijana Šimag

Ending single-use consumption with Memobottle

Marijana Šimag
Marijana Šimag
  • Save
Ending single-use consumption with Memobottle challenge branding foam pool duck rubberduck rubber blue colorpalette memobottle illustrator procreateapp design vector procreate illustration
Download color palette

Illustration I made some time ago when Memobottle had a challenge called Memoart 21, calling all creators to draw, 3D model, or shoot memobottle inspired art.

The memobottle™ is a premium, reusable, flat water bottle designed to fit where other bottles don’t, with a vision of ending single-use bottle consumption.
And when I say flat—I mean as flat as it gets. Name another bottle that can carry rubber ducks, I'll wait.

Check the rest of the entries for this challange on this ✨ link

Marijana Šimag
Marijana Šimag
Recreating my grandpas' stamps.

More by Marijana Šimag

View profile
    • Like