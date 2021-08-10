Ending single-use consumption with Memobottle

Trending designs to inspire you
Illustration I made some time ago when Memobottle had a challenge called Memoart 21, calling all creators to draw, 3D model, or shoot memobottle inspired art.
The memobottle™ is a premium, reusable, flat water bottle designed to fit where other bottles don’t, with a vision of ending single-use bottle consumption.
And when I say flat—I mean as flat as it gets. Name another bottle that can carry rubber ducks, I'll wait.
Check the rest of the entries for this challange on this ✨ link ✨