Ending single-use consumption with Memobottle

Illustration I made some time ago when Memobottle had a challenge called Memoart 21, calling all creators to draw, 3D model, or shoot memobottle inspired art.

The memobottle™ is a premium, reusable, flat water bottle designed to fit where other bottles don’t, with a vision of ending single-use bottle consumption.

And when I say flat—I mean as flat as it gets. Name another bottle that can carry rubber ducks, I'll wait.

Check the rest of the entries for this challange on this ✨ link ✨