Website Redesign of trainingcoursematerial.com | Joomla Platform

Hello,
This is a website redesign project of
https://www.trainingcoursematerial.com/
_________________________________________________
I am glad to cater for something this Big with a huge Consumer base.
Their site was previously built in Joomla and they decided to continue to the platform.
I worked as a UI/UX Designer to redesign this platform.
It was a huge content-driven Ecommerce styled website and the challenge was to keep every content yet giving them a Clean, Modern, Corporate look with a stupid simple User Experience.
I tried to give my best shot, hope that You like it.