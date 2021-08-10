Website Redesign of trainingcoursematerial.com | Joomla Platform

Fazlul Azim Khan

Hello,
This is a website redesign project of
https://www.trainingcoursematerial.com/
_________________________________________________
I am glad to cater for something this Big with a huge Consumer base.
Their site was previously built in Joomla and they decided to continue to the platform.

I worked as a UI/UX Designer to redesign this platform.

It was a huge content-driven Ecommerce styled website and the challenge was to keep every content yet giving them a Clean, Modern, Corporate look with a stupid simple User Experience.
I tried to give my best shot, hope that You like it.

