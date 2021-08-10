Website Redesign of Course Material platform

Hello,

This is a website redesign project of

https://www.trainingcoursematerial.com/

I am glad to cater for something this Big with a huge Consumer base.

Their site was previously built in Joomla and they decided to continue to the platform.

I worked as a UI/UX Designer to redesign this platform.

It was a huge content-driven Ecommerce styled website and the challenge was to keep every content yet giving them a Clean, Modern, Corporate look with a stupid simple User Experience.

I tried to give my best shot, hope that You like it.