Branding | Town of Wasaga Beach | Logo

Branding | Town of Wasaga Beach | Logo icon flat municipal town branding logo
This is a logo I designed for the growing town of Wasaga Beach. They wanted to keep the spirit of their original logo, but into something more modern. It features a unique maple leaf icon in the centre, to show it's Canadian heritage. The leaves are radiating out like a sunrise, but it also implies it is growing, like the town.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
