SAN Nutrition Logo Redesign

The previous SAN Nutrition logo was plagued with artifacts and inconsistent perspective & shading. This update to the logo addresses these issues, simplifies the letterforms and introduces a new 3D treatment.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
