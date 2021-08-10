Courtney

Neon Grunge

Neon Grunge symbolism loud brave bright punchy bold smiley black letter metal dark edgy texture grunge ui branding graphic design gradient rainbow tiger leopard
A moodboard inspired by a variety of musicians who create to express, not to impress. Really happy this was the client's choice and we moved forward with evolving the brand in this direction.

Art director & designer with a focus in branding & digital.

