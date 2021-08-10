Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

Book Collection Logo

Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
  • Save
Book Collection Logo virutal
Download color palette

A clean, professional logo featuring a circle of books in various colors. It works well also on a white background. Some ideas: books, library, book collection, book store, reading, education, school, rainbow, circle, wheel, events, writers, writing, networking, book worm

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)
Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

More by Turan Kent (kentturan38@gmail.com)

View profile
    • Like