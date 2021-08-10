Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Wizard Ozone

▶ Redesign of Wizard Ozone's website.

The goal was to get a minimal yet elegant design for the ozone machine generator brand based in Spain.

◾️Year: 2019
◾️Role: Product Designer
◾️Company: Unanime Creativos

👁 See work: https://bit.ly/3iBdJg9

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
