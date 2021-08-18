Bruno Perrier

Wallpaper* + Samsung Bespoke Design Challenge

Wallpaper* + Samsung Bespoke Design Challenge weird good life nature flowers wine bottle wine glass wine colorful collage hand drawn landscape custom pattern wallpaper design vector procreate illustrator minimal illustration
My entry for a custom fridge wallpaper design for the Wallpaper* + Samsung Bespoke Design Challenge.
