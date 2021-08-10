Maycon Prasniewski

Middle east home

Middle east home middle east motion graphics website character lineart decor house home design ui ux vector illustration flat minimal simple
Animated illustration for a midle east home decor webstore.

Working on the thin line between design and illustration.
