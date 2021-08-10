Mockup Planet

Free Modern Box Mockup

Mockup Planet
Mockup Planet
  • Save
Free Modern Box Mockup box mockup
Download color palette

Create a flawless and high-quality presentation of box packaging designs with our premium quality designed Free Modern Box Mockup. Place your artworks via smart-object layers.

Feel free to download :)

Mockup Description:
Place Image Via: Smart-object Layers
Dimensions: 5000×3750 px
File Format: PSD
Layered: Yes
Editable: Yes

Download Free Box Mockup

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Mockup Planet
Mockup Planet

More by Mockup Planet

View profile
    • Like