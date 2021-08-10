Trending designs to inspire you
Create a flawless and high-quality presentation of box packaging designs with our premium quality designed Free Modern Box Mockup. Place your artworks via smart-object layers.
Feel free to download :)
Mockup Description:
Place Image Via: Smart-object Layers
Dimensions: 5000×3750 px
File Format: PSD
Layered: Yes
Editable: Yes
Download Free Box Mockup