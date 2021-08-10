Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Helen Odintsova

Dashboard Interface UI Kit

Helen Odintsova
Helen Odintsova
  • Save
Dashboard Interface UI Kit ui kit dashboard graphic design branding illustration ui design neomorphism design app ux ui
Download color palette

Hey Dribbble🖐 Today I present my work.

Dashboard Interface UI Kit

I created a free neomorphic UI Kit with a lot of elements.
You can see more Free UI Kit
------
If you like 🧡 my work, It will be my motivation to create more projects.
Press key "L" to like this post.
------
Have a project idea?

Write to me👇
oddi.he@gmail.com | Telegram | Instagram | LinkedIn

Helen Odintsova
Helen Odintsova

More by Helen Odintsova

View profile
    • Like