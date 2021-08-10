Pouya Mousavi

Social Media App

Welcome to Waver! One of my old ideas (or maybe dreams) to have an application to help lonlely people like myself to connect eachother and have happier life and relations. But i couldn't make any progress yet. So decided to post some pages in here to hear more from you.

Hope you like it. Do not forget to leave your precious feedbacks. Cheers!

