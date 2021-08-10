Rafael Alberola

▶ Redesign of the Landing Page for a Single on Sony Music Spain's webpage.

The goal was to get a design mobile-friendly, easy on the eye on responsive screens to track how many views received each link.

◾️Year: 2018
◾️Role: Product Designer
◾️Company: Digitis

👁 See work: https://bit.ly/3CB0d4h

