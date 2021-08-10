Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Olga Solovieva

Cattery of British and Scottish cats website

Cattery of British and Scottish cats website cattery cats design minimal ux ui web webdesign wix
It's my first real project. Hooray! It's a site for the cattery of Brithish and Scottish cats Sweet Miracle. I made this site on Wix and it was a challenge! I thought I knew everything about Wix, but I was hugely misteken. And while I was doing this site I also studied Wix. The most difficult part of this site is that it's multilingual, so I worked on this project as a translator too. But I'm happy with the result and waiting for new freelance opportunities as a designer! You can check out the site here https://en.sweetmiracle.net/

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
