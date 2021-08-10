Cattery of British and Scottish cats website

It's my first real project. Hooray! It's a site for the cattery of Brithish and Scottish cats Sweet Miracle. I made this site on Wix and it was a challenge! I thought I knew everything about Wix, but I was hugely misteken. And while I was doing this site I also studied Wix. The most difficult part of this site is that it's multilingual, so I worked on this project as a translator too. But I'm happy with the result and waiting for new freelance opportunities as a designer! You can check out the site here https://en.sweetmiracle.net/