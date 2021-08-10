Fauzan Ardhiansyah
Sicle Team

SehatKu - Medical Landing Page

Fauzan Ardhiansyah
Sicle Team
Fauzan Ardhiansyah for Sicle Team
Hire Us
  • Save
SehatKu - Medical Landing Page covid19 uiux website medicallandingpage medical header ui clean exploration design landing page
SehatKu - Medical Landing Page covid19 uiux website medicallandingpage medical header ui clean exploration design landing page
SehatKu - Medical Landing Page covid19 uiux website medicallandingpage medical header ui clean exploration design landing page
Download color palette
  1. Frame 128.png
  2. Frame 129.png
  3. MacBook Pro - 11.png

Hello dribblers! ️👊

Here is my exploration of the Medical Landing Page Site. This is my second shot for the team, on this website there is a section about covid-19 so that it can help the community in preventing covid.

Hope you like it, and don't hesitate to leave feedback
----------------
Do you have an awesome project? Lets Talk!
📩Email Us : sicleteam@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Sicle Team

Sicle Team
Sicle Team
Hire Us

More by Sicle Team

View profile
    • Like