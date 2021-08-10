ImageX

Manning Elliott - Locations

Manning Elliott is a business advisory firm that provides personalized financial solutions for the accounting departments of small to medium size businesses.

We redesigned the 7-year-old website, which the client felt had become quite dated. We were tasked with creating a clean but bold and unique platform that could stand up to competitors.

After confirming each design and layout with the client, the team developed the site on Drupal 8. The site currently features team member bios, services, blogs, events, career postings, contact forms, etc.

Our Role:
Brand Strategy
Brand Identity
Video Creation
Web Design
Web Development

Visit the live site at www.manningelliott.com

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
