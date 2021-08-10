Daniel Brady
Location sharing during onboarding

Designing for trust is key with the increased value both companies and users are putting on privacy. At Brilliant we use location to show weather information on our controls and to trigger smart home device automations. Providing users with feature value points up front, helps to build trust and comfort knowing exactly how their info is being used to improve their experience.

