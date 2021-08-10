Location sharing during onboarding

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Designing for trust is key with the increased value both companies and users are putting on privacy. At Brilliant we use location to show weather information on our controls and to trigger smart home device automations. Providing users with feature value points up front, helps to build trust and comfort knowing exactly how their info is being used to improve their experience.