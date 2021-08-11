Barbershop booking process

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey community,
I just wanted to showcase you the final shot of the Squire app - the whole booking process. From selecting a barber to choose time till the final confirmation.
Huge thanks goes to @tomasnozina who's prepared the animation!
btw. at @getsquire we are looking for new talented designers. So if you wanna help us creating a product that is gives barbershops the technology they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced environment, message me or follow our Dribbble for more cool shots like this.
🖤 And don't forget to show me some love with "L" key. Thanks!