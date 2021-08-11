Jam of The Week | 141

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The jam of the week is "Possum Kingdom" by The Toadies | Listen Here
A 1994 classic! If you need a little angst released then get after this one!
_
Want to learn more about branding and creative direction? We have a course to help you learn our process! Order Now
Still want more?
Rogue Site / Our Store / Instagram / Twitter