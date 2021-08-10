Hello Dribbblers👋🏻

This is a concept website designed to sell rare plants. [Made in Figma]

Watch Prototype here: https://youtu.be/VGbz-Or9v7M

This project is a part of Speedy UI Challenge.

Link here: https://bit.ly/37AXCJn

Thanks for Dribbbling! ❤️

Available for New Projects!

Email : chaithanya.reddy195@gmail.com