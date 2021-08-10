Website Landing

Trending designs to inspire you
Daily UI Challenge, Day 3, Landing Page. This is inspired by the collage of Black & White photo's, please explore below the photographers of these amazing pictures.
Christopher Campbell - https://unsplash.com/@chrisjoelcampbell
Sergey Zolkin - https://unsplash.com/@szolkin
CJ Dayrit - https://unsplash.com/@cjred
Sasha Freemind - https://unsplash.com/@sashafreemind
Alexander Andrews - https://unsplash.com/photos/vGCErDhrc3E
Phoebe Strafford - https://unsplash.com/@phoebeann
Michele Caliani - https://unsplash.com/@michele00caliani
Daniele D'Andreti - https://unsplash.com/photos/jQ49DUhffos
Andrea Sonda - https://unsplash.com/@andreasonda
Harrison Kugler - https://unsplash.com/@harrisonkugler
Photologic - https://unsplash.com/@photologic
Alex Wigan - https://unsplash.com/@alwig64