Marie Pretorius

Website Landing

Marie Pretorius
Marie Pretorius
  • Save
Website Landing branding button ux web ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge, Day 3, Landing Page. This is inspired by the collage of Black & White photo's, please explore below the photographers of these amazing pictures.

Christopher Campbell - https://unsplash.com/@chrisjoelcampbell
Sergey Zolkin - https://unsplash.com/@szolkin
CJ Dayrit - https://unsplash.com/@cjred
Sasha Freemind - https://unsplash.com/@sashafreemind 
Alexander Andrews - https://unsplash.com/photos/vGCErDhrc3E
Phoebe Strafford - https://unsplash.com/@phoebeann 
Michele Caliani - https://unsplash.com/@michele00caliani
Daniele D'Andreti - https://unsplash.com/photos/jQ49DUhffos
Andrea Sonda - https://unsplash.com/@andreasonda
Harrison Kugler - https://unsplash.com/@harrisonkugler
Photologic - https://unsplash.com/@photologic
Alex Wigan - https://unsplash.com/@alwig64

View all tags
Posted on Aug 10, 2021
Marie Pretorius
Marie Pretorius

More by Marie Pretorius

View profile
    • Like