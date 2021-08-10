Account Sign up with OTP and Referral Code

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This shot features the new Ayazona account creation on the new app. For this scene, we didn't need to reinvent the wheel or try to do something out of Kenya, :).
The intention here was to keep it light and simple. What would you do different for a functional registration form? I am curious