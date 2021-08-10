Ana Paula Pires

Website home page. Challenge 1 #30daysofwebdesign.

design minimal 30daysofwebdesign figma ui
I designed this homepage of an imaginary veterinary for the day 1 of #30daysofwebsitedesign. The challenge was to design a hero section using a random image from Unsplash. I got excited and designed all the home page not just the hero section. I've worked with figma.

Posted on Aug 10, 2021
