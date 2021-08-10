Joel Machemer

HMI Concept / Pitch

Joel Machemer
Joel Machemer
Hire Me
  • Save
HMI Concept / Pitch adobe otoy after effects animation product visualization 3d modeling lighting c4d octane netflix infotainment in-vehicle design ui gauge design speedomoter automotive hmi
HMI Concept / Pitch adobe otoy after effects animation product visualization 3d modeling lighting c4d octane netflix infotainment in-vehicle design ui gauge design speedomoter automotive hmi
HMI Concept / Pitch adobe otoy after effects animation product visualization 3d modeling lighting c4d octane netflix infotainment in-vehicle design ui gauge design speedomoter automotive hmi
HMI Concept / Pitch adobe otoy after effects animation product visualization 3d modeling lighting c4d octane netflix infotainment in-vehicle design ui gauge design speedomoter automotive hmi
Download color palette
  1. Pitch-HMI_v2.mp4
  2. Pitch - Customization.mp4
  3. Pitch - Dashboard.mp4
  4. Pitch-HMI.jpg
  5. Pitch-CenterHub.jpg
  6. Pitch-Audio.jpg
  7. Ford-Cluster-Netflix.jpg

This is some conceptual design work that our company used to pitch a major OEM. We had a few different designers on the project as whole, but I created everything you see here...framework, design and motion.

Designed in AI / C4D, animated in C4D / AE. 3D elements were rendered in Octane.

Joel Machemer
Joel Machemer
HMI - UI - 3D - Motion
Hire Me

More by Joel Machemer

View profile
    • Like