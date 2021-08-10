Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhamad Rafli Susanto

Moneyflix Mobile Application - Learning / Course Finance App

Moneyflix Mobile Application - Learning / Course Finance App course app learning app finance app mobile app mobile app design ux design ux ui ui design
Another competition project :D (I didn't make it to final this time though)

This was done for ISFEST 2021 UI/UX Competition, by my team:
Aisyah Fitri
Yovita Margaret A
Muhamad Rafli Susanto (me, UI Designer)

Moneyflix is a learning / course based finance app with some gamification inside to make it more fun to learn.

Interested to see more of the design? Let me know!

